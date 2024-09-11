Security forces gun down 3 terrorists in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces killed 3 terrorists in an encounter in Kashmir. The Indian army’s special forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police shot dead three terrorists in an operation in Kathua district today. The operation is going on.

The units involved in the operation are the army’s 1 Para, 22 Garhwal Rifles, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Union Territory’s police. After getting specific information about the presence of militants, the security agencies launched an operation in Kathua.

Earlier in the day, the BSF said that one of its personnel sustained injuries after an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of J&K near the International Border in the early hours. In a statement, the BSF said that the unprovoked firing from across the border occurred around 2:35 am on Wednesday and it was befittingly responded by its troops.

The India-Pakistan border stretches approximately 3,323 kilometres, dividing the two countries including various sectors with differing levels of tension and security challenges.

Voting in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, starting September 18.