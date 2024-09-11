Seven killed as mini truck fall into canal

Devarapalli: At least seven people lost their lives after a van lost its control and overturned into the farm fields near Chinnaigudem in Devarapalli in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh today. The injured persons have been shifted to a local hospital.

‘The road accident took place near the Devarapalli village when a truck carrying eight people from Jangareddigudem fell into a canal at midnight within the Devarapalli limits in East Godavari district. Seven people sitting on top of the truck died on the spot, while one person was rescued and taken to the hospital,’ Deputy Superintendent of Police G Deva Kumar said.

The incident took place after a lorry fell into a canal at midnight The driver was trying to avoid a pothole, veered off the road and fell into the canal.

The mini-truck laden with cashew nuts was going from Borrampalem in T Narasapuram mandal to Tadimalla in Nidadavolu mandal when the driver lost control and it overturned. According to police, the deceased people succumbed to breathlessness after being stuck under sacks of cashew nuts.