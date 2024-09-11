Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: India benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty ended Wednesday’s session in negative territory, dragged by negative global sentiments, and selling across sectors. The BSE Sensex shed 398.13 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 81,523.16. The NSE Nifty dropped 122.65 points or 0.49 per cent to end at 24,918.45.

34 out of 50 constituent stocks of NSE Nifty ended lower. Similarly, on the BSE, 20 out of 30 listed stocks of Sensex ended in the red. Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,504 against 2,434 stocks that declined, and 105 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,044. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 299, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29. A total of 316 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 244 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever and Shriram Finance. Top losers were Tata Motors, ONGC, NTPC, Adani Ports , Wipro, L&T, and Adani Enterprises.

Broader indices also settled lower, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index down 0.81 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty PSU Bank, Bank Nifty, Auto, Metal, and Realty ended in the red with losses of up to 1.75 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG settled higher by 0.28 per cent, and maintaining its gain for the third consecutive session. The index hit a record high of 65,344.60 during intraday trade on Wednesday.