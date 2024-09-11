Strong earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi

Lahore: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan at 12:58 PM today. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located 25 km southwest of Karor in Pakistan. The earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 29, a strong earthquake measuring5.4 magnitude on Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).The epicentre of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain in Afghanistan and it has a depth of 215 km.