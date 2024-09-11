UP ATS arrests history-sheeter Sharukh Khan in Kanpur train derailment case; ISIS links probed

In a recent breakthrough, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Sharukh Khan, a known history-sheeter, in connection with the attempted derailment of the Kalindi Express in Kanpur. The arrest follows the release of six suspects after interrogation, leaving Khan as the primary accused. Investigations have uncovered possible terror links, suggesting that the conspiracy may be tied to ISIS’s Khorasan module, with Khan reportedly self-radicalized.

The attempted derailment took place on the Anwarganj-Kasganj route, where a gas cylinder was placed on the tracks to cause the Kalindi Express to overturn. The train narrowly avoided disaster when the loco pilot heard the cylinder striking the train and applied the emergency brakes between Barrajpur and Bilhaur, stopping the train in time. An explosion had already occurred, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway officials, treated the incident as a deliberate act of sabotage. In addition to the gas cylinder, investigators found glass bottles, a matchbox, and a suspicious bag at the scene. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the plot.