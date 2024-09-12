Ayushman Bharat Expands: Free Health Insurance Now Available for Seniors Above 70, Know How to Apply

The Indian government has expanded its Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme to cover all citizens above 70 years, regardless of their socio-economic status. This move aims to benefit over 6 crore senior citizens across 4.5 crore families, providing them with a free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually. The scheme, which initially covered 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families, has now been expanded to include senior citizens, who can avail of a separate card for easier access to health benefits. Those already covered under other public health insurance schemes or private policies can choose to opt for Ayushman Bharat. The scheme has seen significant uptake, with 7.37 crore hospital admissions so far, and has delivered over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of healthcare benefits. To apply, visit the official website, register using your Aadhar card, and follow the online application process to generate a digital Ayushman card for cashless treatment at hospitals.