BMW recalls more than 1.5 million vehicles globally

Mumbai: The German luxury carmaker, BMW has recalled over 1.5 million globally. The brand issued recall notice due to faults in the braking system. The inspection recall has affected the company’s top arms which include Rolls-Royce and Mini brands.

As per reports, some 1.53 million vehicles across 5 countries are affected — including about 370,000 in China, 270,000 in the U.S., 150,000 in Germany, 70,000 in Korea and 60,000 in France. The affected vehicles were produced between June 2022 and August 2024. The list of affected vehicles includes select BMW X models (excluding X3 and X4), the 5 and 7 Series, Rolls-Royce Spectre, MINI Cooper and Countryman.

Of the 1.53 million affected cars, 1.2 million are already in customer hands — while about 320,000 remain with BMW or in dealer stock. One-third of those vehicles are impacted by individual market delivery stops, according to the company.

Meanwhile, this is not the first the premium car maker took the recall decision. Earlier, it has also recalled over 1.4 million models in China due to faulty airbags.