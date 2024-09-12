Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower in Kerala on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Price of yellow metal declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram to Rs 53,640. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6705, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold and silver prices observed a slight decline today, with the cost of 24 carat gold at Rs.7289 per gram, representing a decrease of Rs.1030. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879 per gram, down by Rs.70. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.09%, while the monthly change is recorded at -1.61%. Meanwhile, the price of silver stands at Rs.86500 per kilogram, which is an increase of Rs.1500 per kilogram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat on Thursday at Rs 71,890 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.05% or Rs 37. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 84,569/kg, up by 0.14% or Rs 119. In this week so far, the prices of gold have gained Rs 460/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,800 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 71,927 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.02% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 84,450 per kilogram with a gain of 0.92%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was subdued at $2,511.52 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,539.20. Price of spot silver was steady at $28.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5% to $955.72 and palladium climbed 1.7% to $1,025.37. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.20% to 866.18 tonnes on Wednesday.