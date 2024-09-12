CPM general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, passes away

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday after prolonged illness. He was 72. Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection.

Over the past few days, he had been on respiratory support, under treatment by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. CPM had earlier said in a social media post that Yechury was on respiratory support and his condition was critical.

Yechury succeeded Prakash Karat as the general secretary of the CPM in 2015. Yechury joined CPM nearly 50 years ago as a student leader.