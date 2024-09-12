Delhi saw over 1,500 road accident deaths in 2022, majority at night: Report

In 2022, Delhi witnessed a disturbing rise in road accidents, with over 1,500 deaths reported, marking a 28% increase from the previous year, according to a report by the Delhi government. The 2022 Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report revealed that an average of four people lost their lives daily in preventable road crashes. Pedestrians accounted for 50% of the casualties, while drivers and passengers of two or three-wheelers made up 45%. The report emphasized that vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists, and pedestrians, constituted 97% of all fatalities, significantly higher than the national average of 70.8%.

The report highlighted that a large portion of these accidents occurred between 9 PM and 2 AM, with speeding at night being a significant factor. The majority of hit-and-run incidents also took place during these hours. Men represented 89% of the fatalities, with those aged 30 to 39 being the most affected. Additionally, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays saw the highest number of accidents. Notably, heavy and light motor vehicles were involved in 81% of the crashes where the impacting vehicle was identified.

Certain districts faced higher accident rates, with the North District leading in fatal crashes and hit-and-run incidents, followed by the West and New Delhi districts. In contrast, the North East district recorded the fewest such cases. The report suggested that reducing key risk factors like speeding, improving infrastructure for pedestrians, and enforcing traffic laws more rigorously could significantly reduce the number of fatal crashes in the city.