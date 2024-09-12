Delhi weather: More rain expected after morning showers, orange alert issued

Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall early on Thursday, with more rain predicted throughout the day. This prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert, urging authorities to be prepared for emergencies like waterlogging. The IMD warned that a depression moving towards Delhi could lead to heavy rainfall in parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The rain caused waterlogging and traffic jams on Rohtak Road, and Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid Mundka and seek alternate routes.

The IMD report from Thursday morning indicated that the depression was over northwest Madhya Pradesh and southwest Uttar Pradesh, moving slowly at about eight km/h. This system is expected to continue its movement in a north-northeast direction over the next 24 hours, with Doppler radars in Delhi and Lucknow closely monitoring it. The weather office also forecasted strong winds in Delhi, reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, with widespread rain expected.

Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded 16.3 mm of rainfall over the previous 24 hours, with most of the rain occurring after 2:30 am. Other areas in Delhi received similar amounts, including Pitampura, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, and Mayur Vihar. So far in September, Delhi has recorded 96.2 mm of rainfall, slightly below the monthly average of 123.4 mm.