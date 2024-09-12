Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: 2 groups of Indian expats win $1 million each

Dubai: Two groups of Indian expats in the UAE have won $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. In the first group, Abdul Azeez, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a millionaire with his winning ticket that he bought with his brother and two friends. This was just their third time buying a Millennium Millionaire ticket.

Another group of ten, also took home $1 million in prize money. The winning ticket was under the name of Naseer Arikkoth, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorcycle. Mohammed Najmul Hasan, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Triple Black).