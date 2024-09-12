‘Family First, State Last’: Know Sorens’ power play in Jharkhand

Ranchi: The Soren family is the most powerful political group in Jharkhand. The political landscape of Jharkhand has long been dominated by this family. The family controls the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was founded by Binod Bihari Mahato. Shibu Soren is the president of the JMM and his son Hemant Soren is the chairman of the party.

But, recently senior leader of the party Champai Soren has quit the party and joined BJP. For over four decades, Champai Soren was a key figure in the fight for Jharkhand’s statehood, leading from the front during the Jharkhand State Formation Andolan. Champai Soren a stalwart of the Jharkhand State Formation movement, has brought to light the deep-seated nepotism and power struggles within the JMM.

Champai Soren became Chief Minister of the coalition government for four months this year as Hemand Soren was jailed in an ED case. His tenure, though brief, efforts to stabilise the government and introduce welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the state’s citizens. However, his tenure was cut short when Hemant Soren, Shibu Soren’s son, returned from jail and swiftly reclaimed power.

The Soren family’s approach to governance has increasingly been criticized for prioritising their own interests over the welfare of Jharkhand. Hemant Soren’s return to power was marked by a swift consolidation of control, disregarding alliances and exacerbating dissatisfaction. The sense of entitlement that the Soren family exudes has alienated many within the JMM and beyond, fueling a growing discontent among the people of Jharkhand.

Corruption charges against both Shibu and Hemant Soren have only added to the disillusionment. Allegations of graft and nepotism have tarnished the image of the JMM, leading many to view the Sorens as more interested in maintaining their power and wealth than in genuinely serving the people of Jharkhand.

The sidelining of leaders like Champai Soren reflects broader issues within the JMM, particularly the monopolization of power by the Soren family. While Shibu Soren is credited as the face of the Jharkhand movement, it was a collective effort. The narrative has been dominated by the Soren family, transforming the JMM into a family-run entity and marginalizing other key figures.

The Sorens’ desire to cling to power at all costs is proving detrimental to both their party and the state of Jharkhand. As the people of Jharkhand grow weary of the same old power games, the question remains: will the Sorens finally put the state’s interests above their own, or will their legacy be one of missed opportunities and unfulfilled promises