Global Village in Dubai announces new VIP ticket packs, pre-booking date

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in Dubai, Global Village has announced new limited edition VIP Packs. Pre-booking for these packs begins on September 24.

Visitors will be able to gain VIP access to rides, attractions, shows, and parking at Global Village.

Global Village’s VIP Packs:

Mega Gold Pack worth Dh4,745: Global Village Gold VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass

Mega Silver Pack worth 3,245: Global Village Silver VIP pack + Dubai Parks and Resorts Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass

These packs come with an ultimate platinum plus annual pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts which gives holders unlimited access to all parks, Green Plant and a 20 per cent discount at Lapita Hotel, Legoland Hotel, among others.

The classic VIP Packs have returned with the Diamond VIP Pack available to buy for Dh7,350, while the Platinum Pack will be on sale for Dh3,100. The Gold Pack will cost Dh2,350 and the Silver Pack will be priced at Dh1,750 each.

From September 21, 10am until September 24, 9am, visitors will be able to book the Exclusive Mega Packs. One can pre-book packs from September 24 from 10am until September 28, 9am till stocks last. The sales launch will take place from September 28, 10am. Purchases can be made exclusively online through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website.

Season 29 of Global Village will start on October 16, 2024. The season will run until May 11, 2025. The popular destination remains closed during the summer months. In its 28th season, Global Village set a new record with 10 million visitors. Over 90 cultures were showcased across 27 pavilions. Over 400 artists took part last season, and audiences witnessed over 40,000 performances. The season also featured more than 200 rides and entertainment attractions, and over 3,500 shopping outlets and 250 dining options.