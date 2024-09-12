Gulf country announces National Day holiday

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced a 4-day weekend to mark its National Day on September 23, 2024. The 94th National Day of the country falls on Monday, residents will get a 4-day long weekend starting from Friday, September 20.

In August, the Saudi General Entertainment Authority announced the theme of the National Day as ‘We Dream and Achieve’. The authority urged all public and private institutions to use official and approved branding for the occasion, which can be accessed from their website.

On this day, in 1932, King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud issued a decree to unify all parts of the country as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.