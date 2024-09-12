Haryana Assembly Election: Land scams under former government pose threat to Congress’s return to power

Chandigarh: State of Haryana is preparing for the Assembly elections. The voting is scheduled for October 5 and counting on October 8. BJP is in power in the state for a decade now.

The main opposition party, Congress is aiming to return to power in the state. But, the land scams that occurred during the Congress tenure pose a significant obstacle to Congress’s potential return to power.

Under the Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, several land scams emerged. Several allegations of benefiting powerful individuals while sidelining the interests of the poor and marginalized were surface in that rule.

Notable Land Scams During Congress Tenure in Haryana:

IMT Manesar Scam

Reliance Industries Scam

Gurgaon Amusement Park Scam

Sale of Wazirabad Land to DLF

Skylight Hospitality Scam

Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust Land Scam

Rohtak Land Scam

Ullahawas Land Scam

Kurukshetra 326 Kanal Land Scam

Panchkula Industrial Plot Allotment Scam

Sale of 23,413 Acres of Land

Drain Scam

During Congress’s rule, lands belonging to weaker sections and poor farmers were appropriated for the benefit of influential figures and large corporations.

Additionally, an illegal occupation of panchayat land was reported in Namraha village, Panipat. The Reliance Industries scam involved the sale of 25,000 acres of land in the Jhajjar-Gurgaon area at prices significantly below market value. Other scandals, including the sale of land to DLF in Wazirabad, the amusement park scam, and the Skylight Hospitality scam, further exposed the misuse of land under Congress governance.

Job opportunities during Hooda’s administration also showed a bias, with a “kharchi-parchi” system where jobs were allocated to the highest bidders, predominantly benefiting one favored community.