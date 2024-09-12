HMD launches two new feature phones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: The Human Mobile Devices (HMD) introduced two new feature phones named HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G in India. HMD 105 4G price in India is set at Rs. 2,199 while the HMD 110 4G costs Rs. 2,399. The former is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colourways, while the HMD 110 4G is offered in Blue and Titanium shades. They can be purchased via retail stores, e-commerce sites, and HMD.com.

The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G offer access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through the Cloud Phone app. Both phones support 23 languages and 13 input languages. HMD is providing a one-year replacement guarantee for the new features phones. Inbuilt storage in HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G can be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Also Read: BMW recalls more than 1.5 million vehicles globally

They include multimedia options such as an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, and Phone Talker. The handsets house a 1,450mAh battery. These models also include an inbuilt UPI app for digital transactions.