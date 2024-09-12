Indian Railways to introduce 12 new train services: Full list

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) will roll out 12 new train services from October 1. This will bring its total daily services to 1,406. Additionally, 10 existing trains will be upgraded from 12-car to 15-car rakes.

As per Indian Railways, these changes are part of the Indian Railways’ annual timetable update, which the Railway Board mandates every October. One notable change includes shifting a rake from the CSMT-Borivali Harbour route to the Churchgate-Virar route.

The new services will cover several routes:

Four trains between Dadar and Virar

One train between Virar and Churchgate

One train between Borivali and Churchgate

Two trains between Churchgate and Andheri

Three trains between Churchgate and Goregaon

One train between Churchgate and Nalasopara

Additionally, 6 services will be extended, with 3 in each direction, and 16 services will undergo operational changes, including some switching from slow to fast services. With these updates, WR will increase its 15-car trains from 199 to 209.