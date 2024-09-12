Jharkhand Assembly Election: BJP launches ‘Mila Kya’ campaign against JMM government

Ranchi: The state of Jharkhand will have Assmebly election this year. As the state moving to the elections, the main opposition party, BJP has started a campaign called ‘Mila Kya’ ”, which translates to ‘What was achieved?’. The campaign aims to show the promises made by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the actual achievements of his government.

The BJP’s ‘Mila Kya’ campaign evaluates the promises made by the JMM government, comparing them to the results delivered. The BJP’s goal is to highlight where the current government has fallen short and create awareness about these gaps among the people of Jharkhand.

The BJP’s ‘Mila Kya’ campaign focuses on specific promises that the JMM government made, including, employment for youth, farm loan waiver, free education and healthcare, industrial development, corruption-free governance and liquor ban.

JJM government has promised to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youth within his first year in office. The BJP points out that this promise remains largely unfulfilled. Soren had also promised to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to support farmers. The BJP argues that the actual loan relief provided was far less, only Rs 50,000.

Another promise was to provide free education and healthcare for all. The BJP claims that while some schemes were launched, they were not enough to cover everyone as promised. The JMM government promised to bring in industries and boost economic development in Jharkhand. However, the BJP argues that there has been minimal progress in this area.

Soren’s government had promised a corruption-free administration. But according to the BJP, ongoing corruption allegations have damaged the credibility of the government. The BJP also brings attention to the unresolved issue of land law amendments, particularly the JMM’s opposition to using tribal land for commercial purposes.

The government promised a complete liquor ban in Jharkhand. However, the BJP highlights that this ban has only been implemented in certain areas, not the entire state. The JMM government had pledged to initiate a CBI inquiry into starvation deaths in the state. According to the BJP, there has been no significant progress in this direction.