Lucknow doctors remove brain tumour as awake patient uses phone

In a groundbreaking surgery at Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute, Lucknow, doctors successfully removed a brain tumor from a 56-year-old patient, Harishchandra Prajapati, using the Awake Craniotomy technique. Prajapati remained conscious throughout the procedure, engaging with his mobile phone, allowing the surgical team to closely monitor brain functions and minimize nerve damage. The technique proved vital in reducing risks to essential motor functions, particularly as the tumor was located near critical nerves.

Prajapati, who had been suffering from severe headaches and weakness in his left limbs, was initially diagnosed at a private hospital, where he was cautioned about possible paralysis. Seeking advanced treatment, his family turned to Kalyan Singh Cancer Institute, where the neurosurgery team, led by Dr. Vijendra Kumar, chose the Awake Craniotomy approach. This method enabled precise mapping of brain functions using a nerve monitoring machine, allowing for the safe removal of the tumor without impairing essential motor skills.

The surgery was a collaborative effort involving a specialized team, including Dr. Amit Upadhyay, Dr. Vipin Sahu, and the anesthesia department, led by Dr. Asim Rashid. The advanced technology used in the operation, particularly the nerve monitoring machine, played a crucial role in guiding the surgeons, ensuring a successful outcome and preserving the patient’s brain functions.