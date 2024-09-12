SIP investment hit all-time high in August

Mumbai: Equity mutual funds Rs 38,239 crore in August. This was around 3.3% higher than the net inflows of Rs 37,113 crore logged in July. Also, this was second only to the net inflows of Rs 40,608 crore received in June. Data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed this.

Moreover, monthly contributions from the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) rose to an all-time high of Rs 23,547 in August as against Rs 23,332 crore in the preceding month. The latest flow also marks the 42nd consecutive month of net inflows in equity funds.

Overall, the mutual fund industry has witnessed an inflow of Rs 1.08 lakh crore in the month under review as compared to Rs 1.9 lakh crore in July. With these inflows, the industry’s net assets under management rose to an all-time high of Rs 66.7 lakh crore in August-end from Rs 65 lakh crore in July-end.

According to the data, equity inflows have shown remarkable strength, with the last four months consistently exceeding Rs 34,000 crore inflow. Further, except for the focused and equity-linked saving schemes (ELSS) categories, all the other categories such as Flexi Cap, Large & Mid Cap, Mid Cap and Small Cap witnessed good net inflows.

Within the equity schemes, sector or thematic funds attracted investors with the highest net inflows of Rs 18,117 crore during the month under review. However, flow in the segment was less compared to Rs 18,386 crore in July and Rs 22,352 crore in June. Of the 6 new funds launched during the month, 5 were sector/thematic funds which cumulatively garnered Rs 10,202 crore. This helped the category to accumulate net inflow of Rs 18,117 crores in August.

Apart from thematic funds, large-cap funds also attracted significant investments to the tune of Rs 2,637 crore, alongside mid-cap and small-cap categories experiencing an inflow of Rs 3,055 crore and Rs 3,209 crore, respectively.

Debt-oriented schemes experienced net inflows of Rs 45,169 crore in August, which was 62% lower than Rs 1.2 lakh crore seen in the preceding month. Within the debt category, overnight funds saw the highest net inflows at Rs 15,106 crore, followed by liquid funds and money market funds, with all three categories accounting for about 86% of the overall inflow.

Also, Gold ETFs witnessed a net inflow of Rs 1,611 crore last month surpassing July’s inflow of Rs 1,337 crore. Overall, the number of folios surpassed the 20 crore mark in August from 19.84 crore in July. The equity folios also increased by 3.16% to 14.3 crore in August from 13.8 crore in July.