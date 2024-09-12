Stock market: Indian equity indices end near record high

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended near its high on today. BSE Sensex settled at 82,962.71,up 1,439.55 points or 1.77 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 25,388.90, up 470.40 points or 1.89 percent at.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,326 against 1,589 stocks that declined, and 128 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,043. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 273, and those that hit a 52-week low was 36. A total of 312 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 223 in the lower circuit.

All Nifty 50 stocks, barring Nestle ended higher, with Hindalco, Bharti Airtel and NTPC leading the gains. BSE 500 stocks such as Ajanta Pharma, Alkem Laboratories, Apar Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Bajaj Auto, Airtel, BLS, Britannia, Century Textiles, Chola Finance and Coforge hit their respective one-year high levels.

All sectoral indices also posted gains. Metals, automobiles, capital goods, technology and power sectors surged 2-4 percent. The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gain led by Large-cap and Mid-cap stocks. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 762.40 points or 1.49% to settle at 51,772.40.

BSE-listed companies added approximately Rs 6 lakh crore in market capitalisation during the day.