Stone pelting during Ganeshotsav procession in Mandya’s Nagamangala; Section 144 imposed

Tensions flared in Nagamangala, Mandya district, during a Ganeshotsav procession when a clash erupted between Hindu and Muslim groups near a dargah on Mysore Road. The violence was triggered by an alleged stone-pelting incident by Muslim youths targeting the Ganesh idol, sparking a violent response. Both groups hurled stones and bottles at each other, resulting in injuries to eight Hindu participants and a police constable. The situation escalated further when some Muslim youths reportedly brandished swords, leading police to use lathis to control the crowd.

Following the clash, Hindu protestors placed the Ganesh idol in front of the Nagamangala police station, demanding action against those responsible for the stone-pelting. As the violence spread, miscreants set fire to vehicles and shops, including a clothing store, while stones were thrown at the house of former MLA Suresh Gowda. Authorities responded by imposing Section 144 to prevent further unrest, and additional police forces, including the State Armed Forces, were deployed to restore order in the town.

Despite repeated incidents during Ganeshotsav in the area, locals expressed frustration over the lack of arrests from last year’s similar clash. Hindu organizations are calling for immediate arrests and stricter action against those involved. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing, with authorities searching homes near the dargah for the attackers and assessing the damage caused during the unrest.