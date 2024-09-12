Vietnam Hit by Devastating Typhoon Yagi: 170+ Dead, Thousands Evacuated in Worst Floods in 30 Years

Typhoon Yagi has caused severe flooding in northern Vietnam, leading to the evacuation of thousands of residents in Hanoi and surrounding areas. The powerful storm, which made landfall last Saturday, has resulted in 179 deaths and 145 people still missing, with the death toll expected to rise. Authorities have closed schools and relocated families in low-lying areas to safer zones.

The flooding has had a widespread impact, with the Red River reaching its highest level in 20 years and inundating large portions of the city. Industrial hubs to the east of Hanoi have also been affected, with temporary shutdowns expected to disrupt global supply chains. Power cuts and safety concerns have led to the state-run power company cutting power to some flood-hit areas, and there are fears of further flooding with more rain expected in the next 48 hours.

Relief efforts are underway, with authorities working to provide emergency supplies and shelter to those displaced by the floods. However, the challenges remain immense, especially with the prospect of more rain in the coming days. The damage to homes, businesses, and livelihoods is expected to take months to fully repair, and the focus now shifts to managing the immediate risks posed by rising water levels and further rainfall, as well as the long-term rebuilding of affected communities.