Vir Das to host 2024 Emmy Awards, first Indian to achieve this milestone

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced comedian and Bollywood actor Vir Das as the host of the 2024 International Emmy Awards, set for November 25 in New York City. This marks Das’s return to the prestigious stage after winning an award last year for his Netflix special *Landing*. Previously nominated in 2021, Das’s unique comedy style and global appeal have made him a standout figure in the international entertainment scene.

Bruce L. Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy, expressed excitement over Das’s return, praising his humor and perspective, and highlighting how well previous hosts have resonated with the event’s global audience. Das’s role as the host is seen as a significant addition to his growing list of accomplishments in international comedy.

Currently on his *Mind Fool* tour, Das has had a dynamic career, contributing to several TV projects, including *Whiskey Cavalier* and *Hasmokh*, while also starring in Judd Apatow’s *The Bubble*. He is also working on a comedy project with CBS Studios and Andy Samberg, and leads the Indian comedy-rock band Alien Chutney.