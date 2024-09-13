Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU in India. Acer Aspire 7 price starts at Rs. 61,990 in India for the GeForce RTX 2050 GPU option, while the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU variant is listed at Rs. 67,990. It is offered in a lone Steel Grey colourway and is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Acer India website.

The Acer Aspire 7 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop has been refreshed with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H CPU paired with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

Acer’s Aspire 7 can now be equipped with either the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM or the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

The Aspire 7 features a backlit full-sized keyboard alongside a touchpad with multi-gesture and scrolling support. The gaming laptop is equipped with an HD webcam, dual stereo speakers, and a microphone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Acer has packed a 54Wh battery in the Aspire 7 and it comes with a 3-pin 120W AC adapter in-the-box. The gaming laptop is equipped with two USB 3.2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Type-A, one USB 2.0 Type-A and one HDMI port.