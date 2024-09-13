Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in Kerala on Friday, September 13, 2024. Gold is priced at Rs 54,600, up by Rs 960 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6825, up by Rs 120. Yesterday, yellow metal price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7289 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6879 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last week has been -0.53%, whereas in the last month it has been -1.26%. The cost of silver is Rs.86500 per kg.

In multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)), gold futures contracts opened higher today at Rs 72,230 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.56% or Rs 406. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 87,727/kg, down by 0.73% or Rs 632. In the last 2 days, the prices of gold have gained Rs 1,300/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 3,300 per kilogram. On Thursday, gold futures contract settled at Rs72,824 per 10 gram with a gain of 1.25% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs87,095 per kilogram with a gain of 3.13%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,558.19 per ounce and has climbed 2.5% for the week so far. Gold rose more than 1% in the previous session and hit a record high. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,586.60. Price of spot silver was up 0.1% at $29.94 per ounce, platinum gained 0.8% to $985.20 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,055.64. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.53% to 870.78 tons on Thursday.