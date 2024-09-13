DRDO and Indian Navy successfully flight tests Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully conducted a flight test of the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. The missile was launched from a land-based vertical launcher against a low-flying, high-speed aerial target, successfully tracking and engaging it.

The performance of the VL-SRSAM was assessed through flight data captured by multiple range instruments, such as Radar, the Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS), and Telemetry, which were deployed at the ITR, Chandipur.Senior DRDO scientists and Indian Navy representatives monitored the launch.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded DRDO and the Navy for the successful test, stating that it reaffirms the missile system’s high reliability. DRDO Chairman also highlighted the system’s role as a future force multiplier for the Indian Navy.