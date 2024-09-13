Emirate in UAE announces free parking on Prophet’s Birthday

Sharjah: Public parking will be free in Sharjah on the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on Sunday, July 15. According to Sharjah Municipality, this exemption does not apply to the seven-day paid public parking zones, which are operational throughout the week and on official holidays. These, seven-day paid public parking zones can beidentified by blue parking information signs.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

After this holiday, UAE residents will get a long one in December for National Day. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.