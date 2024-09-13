Foods for best oral health

Dental health is as important as physical health. Proper dental care is also essential to maintain the overall health of the body. Tooth decay and gum disease are caused by improper oral hygiene.

Eating nutritious food is essential for dental health. Let’s see what foods should be included in the diet for healthy teeth.

Milk and milk products are included in this list for the first time. Milk, cheese and yogurt contain calcium and phosphorus. It protects the tooth enamel and keeps the teeth healthy. Nutrients in dairy products can neutralize some of the acids produced by bacteria. In this way, they can protect the health of the teeth.

Apple is good for dental health. Apples can also be included in the diet for dental health. Apples are good for preventing ‘cavities’ in teeth. Chewing and fiber-rich fruits will remove bacteria that cling to the teeth.

Fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C are good for dental health. So oranges, lemons, pineapples, tomatoes, cucumbers etc. can be included in the diet.

Strawberries are good for dental health as they are rich in vitamin C. They also help to give a good color to the teeth.

Leafy greens like spinach, broccoli, and other leafy green vegetables are good sources of vitamins and minerals. The vitamin A and ‘folic acid’ contained in them help in improving the health of teeth and gums.

Curd is next on the list. Curd is rich in calcium and protein. So these are very good for dental health.