Haryana Assembly Election: Know how Congress’s government pushed for regionalism

Chandigarh: Haryana is going to witness Assembly election. The state is under BJP‘s rule for the last one decade. Before that the state was governed by Congress.

The state under Congress rule has witnessed regionalism in that tenure. The government only cared about certain areas of the state, while other regions were completely neglected under the Congress rule. Most areas and their residents were left entirely forgotten.

Just as one community dominated the Congress rule in Haryana at that time, similarly, the state’s treasury was opened only for a particular region.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had systematically redirected the state’s resources towards just one area, where he could serve his political interests. The rest of the regions were left to fend for themselves.

Best example is the mismanagement of over Rs 1,000 crore out of the Rs 5,000 crore collected under External Development Charges (EDC) in Gurgaon. This money was collected by the Hooda government from the residents of Gurgaon, and they admitted in court that they couldn’t spend such a large amount on developmental and welfare activities.

Rohtak was prioritized the most in the Congress government’s model village scheme. The Congress government ignored districts like Sirsa, Mahendragarh, and Panchkula while naming 65 villages as model villages. 36% of these model villages were from just two districts, with Rohtak, Hooda’s home district, being the biggest beneficiary. The other district was Sirsa, which is connected to the Chautala family.

From 2004-05 to 2013-14, the resources raised by the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) were also distributed with favoritism, with deliberate efforts made to ignore districts that did not fit into the Congress ecosystem. As a result, development in districts like Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Mahendragarh, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, Kaithal, Sirsa, and Yamunanagar was barely visible.

Due to this tendency of the Congress, not only did a particular community and region get priority in Haryana, but the majority of the state and its population were systematically left to live a life of disappointment. People had lost hope in expecting anything from their own government.