Haryana Assembly Election: Know how one community controlled Haryana during Congress’s rule

Chandigarh: Haryana is going to witness Assembly election. The state is under BJP‘s rule for the last one decade. Before that the state was governed by Congress.

Under the Congress rule, the state was notorious for corruption and discrimination. During Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s tenure, the state government appeared to favor one particular community. This has led to widespread inequality and an oppressive environment for others.

Under Congress rule, a specific community was given undue preference. Meanwhile, other communities faced severe discrimination and inequality. Jobs were often awarded to those who could pay the highest bribes. The major opportunities and resources were predominantly reserved for one favored community.

The dominance of this community led to significant economic disadvantages for those not in its favor. Even when jobs were available, preference was given to members of the favored community. This created an environment of frustration and disenchantment among other communities.

Members of this group were shielded from legal repercussions. In most cases, the law enforcement and administrative authorities intimidated to take action, even in cases of serious crimes. This impunity allowed members of this community to act with impunity, further alienating and oppressing other groups. The pervasive atmosphere of fear and helplessness deeply affected the daily lives of those not aligned with the favored community.

The social fabric of Haryana was damaged under the Hooda government. Most of the of the population in the state was systematically sidelined and disenfranchised under the Congress government. This era marked a significant decline in governance and social equity, with lasting impacts on Haryana’s political and social landscape.