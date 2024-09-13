Hemant Soren’s government faces criticism for deaths of candidates during recruitment drive

Ranchi: Jharkhand government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is facing severe criticism after the tragic death of 12 candidates during the physical tests for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competition Exam. The tragic incident has have exposed severe flaws in the governance and administrative capabilities of the government.

Since the recruitment drive began on August 22, 2024, 12 candidates have sadly passed away while participating in physical tests. The fatalities were spread across different districts, including Palamu, Giridih, Hazaribagh, Ranchi, East Singhbhum, and Sahibganj. In addition to these tragic losses, over 100 candidates were hospitalized after fainting.

The BJP has accused the JMM-led government of recklessly endangering lives. The BJP accused the JMM-led government of ‘pushing job seekers to death.’ BJP leaders have demanded compensation and government jobs for the families of the victims, calling the recruitment drive a ‘race of death’ and pointing to the administration’s mismanagement and stubbornness.

The opposition parties are saying that the government’s failure to ensure basic safety for candidates has not only shattered the hopes of thousands of job-seekers but also tarnished the image of the administration.

The incident also revealed that administration’s claimed safety measures-such as conducting tests in the early morning to avoid extreme heat and providing medical assistance at test centres-have proven to be superficial and grossly insufficient. The Soren administration’s response to this tragedy has been also woefully inadequate.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Jharkhand BJP Assembly Election co-incharge, has announced that the BJP will urge the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe the deaths. Sarma demanded that the Hemant Soren government provide Rs 50 lakh and a job to each of the kin of the aspirants who lost their lives. He warned that if the government fails to do so, the BJP will provide jobs to the victims’ families after coming to power in Jharkhand.