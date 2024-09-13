Jharkhand Assembly Election: BJP attacks corruption and appeasement politics of Hemant Soren’s government

Ranchi: The upcoming Jharkhand state election is a critical juncture for both the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and BJP. The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand is facing severe criticism from opposition parties mainly BJP.

The state government is facing several allegations of corruption and accusations of appeasement politics. This allegations and scams will shape the political landscape and electoral outcomes significantly. The allegations of corruption and divisive policies have not only raised questions about the Hemant Soren’s government integrity but also threaten to erode its traditional support base, especially among tribal communities. Tribal communities are the core constituency of the JMM.

The most damning challenge facing the Hemant Soren government is the growing list of corruption allegations, particularly those related to land scams. The ongoing investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into illegal land deals have unveiled a web of fraudulent transactions, involving the sale of non-saleable lands after altering their legal status. These revelations have not only dented the image of the JMM but also raised questions about its commitment to transparent governance.

The JMM is also facing allegation about its policy of appeasement. The government’s alleged attempts to placate certain minority communities-often through questionable means like facilitating illegal land encroachments for religious purposes-have sparked widespread resentment, especially among the state’s indigenous population. Reports of illegal construction of churches, graveyards, and other religious structures on government land, particularly in districts like Hazaribagh and Simdega, have stirred tensions in tribal areas. One of the most controversial incidents involves attempts to seize land belonging to Jaherthans, sacred sites for indigenous worship, to make way for graveyards. This has provoked outrage from tribal groups.

This minority appeasement by the government has created a dangerous divide between these groups and the state’s indigenous population.

The BJP is already building a narrative around these twin issues. BJP recently launched ‘Mila Kya?’ campaign. The campaign questions the Soren government’s achievements and unfulfilled promises. By focusing on issues like corruption and the marginalisation of tribal concerns, the BJP is trying to portray itself as a party that prioritises governance and the protection of Jharkhand’s indigenous heritage over vote-bank politics.

If the opposition successfully capitalises on these issues, Jharkhand may witness a significant political realignment. The BJP, with its focus on accountability and tribal empowerment, could make substantial gains, potentially ending the JMM’s dominance in the state.