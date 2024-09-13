Jharkhand Assembly Election: Champai Soren’s induction into BJP changes political landscape of Jharkhand

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren had joined BJP recently. Champai Soren, affectionately known as the ‘Kolhan Tiger’, had quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Champai Soren has long been a key figure in Jharkhand’s political landscape. His resignation from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marks a significant turning point in Jharkhand’s politics. As per political analysts, this is move has provided BJP a massive winning edge.

On August 28, 2024, Champai Soren, the seven-term MLA from the Saraikela constituency, tendered his resignation from the JMM, citing his disappointment with the party’s direction and leadership under Hemant Soren. Soren’s exit comes after he was unceremoniously removed from his position as Chief Minister, following the arrest of Hemant Soren on charges of money laundering.

Champai Soren was a key figure in the fight for Jharkhand’s statehood, leading from the front during the Jharkhand State Formation Andolan. Champai Soren a stalwart of the Jharkhand State Formation movement, has brought to light the deep-seated nepotism and power struggles within the JMM.

Champai Soren became Chief Minister of the coalition government for four months this year as Hemand Soren was jailed in an ED case. His tenure, though brief, efforts to stabilise the government and introduce welfare schemes aimed at improving the lives of the state’s citizens. However, his tenure was cut short when Hemant Soren, Shibu Soren’s son, returned from jail and swiftly reclaimed power.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Hemant Soren’s tenure as Chief Minister has been marred by controversies and allegations of corruption, with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate being the most glaring example. The Hemant Soren-led government has been criticised for its ineffective governance, failure to deliver on key promises, and inability to uphold the interests of the tribal population-issues.

Champai Soren’s reputation as a staunch advocate for tribal rights will be a gain for BJP. This will help BJP to connect with tribal voters in key regions like Kolhan and South Chota Nagpur, where the JMM has traditionally held sway. Soren’s move is expected to cause a significant shift in the electoral dynamics of Jharkhand. His deep-rooted connections in the Kolhan region and his influence among the tribal communities make him an invaluable asset for the BJP. By joining forces with Champai Soren, the BJP is poised to make significant inroads into the JMM’s traditional vote bank, potentially leading to a fragmentation of the tribal vote that could tilt the balance in favor of the BJP in closely contested constituencies.

Moreover, Soren’s endorsement of the BJP’s stance on key issues, such as the threat of Bangladeshi infiltration, adds a new dimension to the party’s campaign. ‘What can be more unfortunate than the fact that these infiltrators are occupying the lands of the descendants of those heroes who never accepted slavery of the foreign British in the fight for water, forest and land. Because of them, the dignity of our mothers, sisters and daughters who consider brave women like Phool-Jhano as their ideal is in danger,’ Champai Soren wrote in a post on X.

‘If these intruders, who are causing economic and social harm to the tribals and natives, are not stopped, the existence of our society in Santhal Pargana will be in danger. In many areas including Pakur, Rajmahal, their number has become more than that of tribals,’ the former Chief Minister added. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is genuinely committed to addressing these challenges.

BJP has already started a campaign called ‘Mila Kya’ ”, which translates to ‘What was achieved?’. The campaign aims to show the promises made by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led government, headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and the actual achievements of his government. The BJP’s ‘Mila Kya’ campaign evaluates the promises made by the JMM government, comparing them to the results delivered. The BJP’s goal is to highlight where the current government has fallen short and create awareness about these gaps among the people of Jharkhand.