Know how to protect your Android devices from cyber threats

Mumbai: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has reportedly issued a high-severity warning for Android users in the country. This advisory has been directed at those using Android OS versions 12, 12L, 13, and 14, following the discovery of serious vulnerabilities in the operating system.

CERT-In has identified multiple vulnerabilities in different components of the Android OS, including the Framework, System, Google Play system updates and more. These security flaws could enable the attackers to exploit personal data, gain elevated privileges or even launch Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks, which cause significant device malfunctions.Android devices which are running on outdated versions or those without the latest security patches are at the highest risk.

You can take simple steps to protect your mobile device from a cyber attack. Some of these include:

Do not connect to public wifi

Use a strong lock-screen pin or password

Update the device software and apps regularly

Do not send sensitive information via text message

Do not open suspicious links or attachments

Do not jailbreak or root your device

Power your device off and on weekly