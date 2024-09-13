Know Lifestyle Habits That Can Affect Male Fertility

A low sperm count in men increases the risk of infertility. A low sperm count occurs when the fluid (semen) a man ejaculates contains fewer sperm than normal. The condition is called oligospermia.

Low sperm count in men can be caused by several factors such as hormonal imbalances, defects in the tubules that transport sperm, chemicals, tumors, infections, and ejaculation problems.

Many people use steroids to stimulate muscle strength and growth. But this can cause the testicles to shrink and reduce sperm production. Also, using cocaine can reduce sperm count and quality.

Alcohol can cause problems for reproductive health. Alcohol usage lower testosterone levels and decrease sperm production. Alcohol can reduce fertility in both men and women. Excessive alcohol consumption also reduces the chances of having a healthy baby.

Various studies have shown that men who smoke have lower sperm counts compared to non-smokers. Smoking and tobacco increases the damage to the DNA of the sperm and increases the quality.

Stress affects one’s fertility. It can interfere with the hormones needed to produce sperm. Also, depression can negatively affect sperm concentration. You can reduce stress by doing yoga, meditation etc.