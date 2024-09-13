Maharashtra Assembly Elections : Mahayuti government’s policies attract significant investments

Mumbai: The policies launched by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has successfully attracted significant investments in the state. The coalition government of BJP-NCP(Ajith Pawar) and Shiv Sena- has been working tirelessly to bring in investments and create jobs for the people of Maharashtra.

The government has earlier introduced ‘Maharashtra First, Marathi First’ policy. It has been a major success, with several significant projects gaining approval from the central government.

The state’s energy sector has witnessed a massive investment of Rs 2.14 lakh crore for pump storage. This will generate an additional 40,870 megawatts of electricity and create 72,000 employment opportunities. Deputy Chief Minister and State Energy Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently signed important agreements related to the energy sector.

Also Read: Jharkhand Assembly Election: Champai Soren’s induction into BJP changes political landscape of Jharkhand

The state government has approved investments worth Rs 1.20 lakh crore in the vehicle and energy sectors. Tower Semiconductor and the Adani Group will set up a semiconductor project in Taloja, Panvel, which will create 5,000 jobs. Toyota Kirloskar will establish an electric vehicle plant in Orik City, generating nearly 9,000 jobs.

The central government has approved Rs 18,000 crore for the Manmad-Indore railway line project. This project will include 30 new stations, connecting over 1,000 villages and a population of over 3 million to the railway network. The expansion of railway services will lead to the establishment of an industrial network in these underdeveloped areas.

The state government has approved Rs 7,000 crore for the Nar-Par Giran river link project. This will redirect additional water from Gujarat to Maharashtra. The project will irrigate approximately 50,000 hectares, benefiting the districts of Nashik, Jalgaon, and Dhule in North Maharashtra.

The state government has approved seven major projects with an investment of Rs 81,000 crore, creating 20,000 job opportunities. These projects include production of advanced vehicles, semiconductor chips, and lithium batteries. This will significantly boost the development of Konkan, Marathwada, and Vidarbha.

The Mahayuti government has made substantial progress in accelerating infrastructure projects in the state and this will create millions of new jobs in the state.