Maruti Suzuki launches Suzuki Swift CNG in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG in the country. The car is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.19 lakh, ex-showroom. It also boasts of 32.85 km/kg.

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG gets a total of 3 variants – VXI, VXI+, and ZXI. They are priced at Rs 8,19,500, Rs 8,46,500, and Rs 9,19,500, respectively (all prices are ex-showroom only).

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi CNG – Rs 8,19,500

Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi (O) CNG – Rs 8,46,500

Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi CNG – Rs 9,19,500

The powerplant on the 2024 Swift is the same 1.2L Z-Series motor which in the CNG mode develops a peak power output of 69.75 Hp and maximum torque of 101.8 Nm. The motor comes paired to a 5-speed MT, and in the petrol guise, it develops 81.6 Hp of peak power and 112 Nm of max torque.

Maruti Suzuki is claiming a mileage of 32.85 km/kg for the Swift S-CNG. It offers an array of standard safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+, and Hill Hold Assist. Further, the Swift S-CNG comes equipped with a range of modern features, such as automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 7-inch Smart Play Pro infotainment system.