Moderate intensity earthquake hits southern California

California: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck southern California city of Malibu and other parts of the Los Angeles region. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter of the earthquake was6 kilometres north of Malibu and was at a shallow depth of about 11.3 kilometres.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it had completed its earthquake mode and found no significant infrastructure damage or injuries.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 to 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada. Northern California borders the Cascadia Subduction Zone, which has caused the largest earthquakes on record worldwide – some with a magnitude of 9.2 that have caused widespread damage. In the past 150 years, nearly 40 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger have affected Northern California. Most of these earthquakes were centered on faults nearby. The Northern California Coast is the most tsunami-prone area of the continental United States. In the past 70 years, 34 tsunamis have been recorded on the North Coast.