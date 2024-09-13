South Asian Junior Athletics Championship: India wins 9 gold medals

Chennai: In the South Asian Junior Athletics Championship, India bagged nine gold medals in Chennai on the second day. Thus, India’s overall gold medal tally surged to 12, following the 3 gold medals claimed on the opening day of the championship.

Anisha secured India’s first gold in the women’s discus throw with a record-setting distance of 49.91 meters, surpassing the previous meet record of 48.60 meters set by A Bajwa in 2018. Amanat Kamboj won silver with a throw of 48.38 meters, while Sri Lanka’s JH Gauranganie took bronze with 37.95 meters.

Neeru Pahtak earned the ninth gold for India in the women’s 400 meters, clocking 54.50 seconds. Sandra Mol Sabu claimed silver with 54.82 seconds, and Sri Lanka’s K Takshima Nuhansa won bronze with 55.27 seconds.

Jay Kumar (men’s 400m), Sharuk Khan (men’s 3,000m), RC Jithin Arjunan (men’s Long Jump), Ritik (men’s Discus Throw), Prachi Ankush (women’s 3,000m), Unnathi Aiyappa (women’s 100m Hurdles) and Prathiksha Yamuna (women’s Long Jump) are the other gold medal winners for India.

In the men’s 110-meter hurdles, Sri Lanka’s WP Sandun Koshala took gold with a time of 14.06 seconds. India’s Nayan Pradip Sarde won silver in 14.14 seconds. E Vishwa Tharuka of Sri Lanka secured bronze with 14.27 seconds.