Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally lower on September 13. Yesterday, both indices hit new record highs. At close, BSE Sensex was down 71 points or 0.09 percent at 82,890. NSE Nifty ended at 25,356, down 32 points or 0.1 percent. Both Nifty 50 and Sensex gained over 2 percent this week.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,484 against 1,454 stocks that declined, and 111 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,049. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 321, and those that hit a 52-week low was 27. A total of 381 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 190 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Wipro (3.74%), Bajaj Finance (2.31%), Bajaj Finserv (2.18%), IndusInd (1.40%), and Axis Bank (1.20%). Top losers were SBI Life (-1.55%), Adani Ports (-1.50%), HDFC Life (-1.33%), ITC (-1.15%), and NTPC (-1.11%).

The BSE Midcap gained 0.5 percent and the BSE Smallcap rised nearly 1 percent. Meanwhile, India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, eased by 5 percent to 12.5.