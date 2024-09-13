Tecno launches Pova 6 Neo 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno launched its latest affordable 5G handset named ‘Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G’ in India on Wednesday. Prices for the Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G start at Rs. 13,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount and a Rs. 1,000 exchange offer to get the phone at a lower price. It will go on sale via Amazon and retail stores from September 14 in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colourways.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14.5 and has a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. Meanwhile, the storage can be expanded up to 1TB. It is claimed to offer lag-free performance for five years.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G has an AI-backed 108-megapixel camera with 3x in-sensor zoom. For selfies and video chats, it has an 8-megapixel camera on the front with flash. The rear camera supports several photography modes including Super Night Mode, Time-Lapse, Vlog, and Dual Video. The handset offers a bunch of AI features including AIGC Portrait, AI Magic Eraser, AI Cutout, AI Wallpaper, AI ArtBoard, and Ask AI.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and has an IP54-rated build to deliver splash and sweat resistance.