3 terrorists eliminated in fresh operation before PM Modi’s J&K visit

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, which began late Friday night. The gunfight erupted in the Pattan area after security forces launched an operation, and the Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the situation through a social media post, with more details promised later.

Earlier that day, two soldiers lost their lives and two others were injured in another clash with terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district. This encounter followed a tip-off and was part of a cordon-and-search operation conducted by a joint Army-police team, resulting in a fierce gunbattle.

These incidents come just before the first phase of Assembly elections in the Chenab Valley region, and as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for his party’s candidates. PM Modi’s rally is set for Saturday in Doda, marking his first visit to the district in 42 years. Security has been tightened significantly to ensure a peaceful event.