Adani Group makes TIME’s 2024 World’s Best Companies List

The Adani Group has secured a spot on TIME’s prestigious 2024 World’s Best Companies list, which was compiled in partnership with global industry ranking firm Statista. This recognition emphasizes the conglomerate’s dedication to employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability. In a statement, the Adani Group highlighted the accolade as a testament to the hard work and commitment of its teams across various sectors.

The evaluation for the list considered three key factors: revenue growth, sustainability, and employee happiness. Eight of the eleven listed Adani Group companies were included in the assessment, with subsidiaries making up the other three. Among the recognized companies are Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar Limited, Ambuja Cements, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Around 170,000 participants across 50 countries contributed to the study by rating companies on factors such as work conditions, wages, equality, and corporate reputation. The assessment also measured company growth between 2021 and 2023, focusing on those with revenues over $100 million. The final rankings were based on equal weighting of scores for growth, sustainability, and employee satisfaction, with the top 1,000 companies making the cut.