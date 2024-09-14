Delhi CM Kejriwal Visits Hanuman Temple for Blessings Post-Tihar Jail Release

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on September 14, a day after being granted conditional bail by the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case. Accompanied by his wife Sunita, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Kejriwal made the visit to express gratitude and seek blessings following his release from Tihar Jail.

Earlier, Kejriwal had announced his temple visit on social media, stating he would be there at noon to thank God. After the visit, he went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters to address party leaders and workers. His release prompted celebrations among supporters who gathered in the rain to welcome him with chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.

Kejriwal criticized the central government, asserting that his incarceration had only strengthened his resolve to fight against what he termed as anti-India forces. Despite his release, the Supreme Court has imposed restrictions on him, including barring him from visiting the Secretariat, signing official documents without the Lieutenant Governor’s approval, commenting on the case, and accessing related files. He is expected to outline his strategies for upcoming Haryana elections in his address to AAP’s leaders and workers.