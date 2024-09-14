India’s first Vande Bharat metro to launch between Ahmedabad and Bhuj on September 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s first Vande Bharat Metro train service on September 16, connecting Ahmedabad and Bhuj in Gujarat. Unlike traditional metro systems meant for intra-city travel, the Vande Bharat Metro is designed to link cities within a 100 to 250-kilometre range, offering passengers the comfort of metro-style travel on longer routes. Capable of reaching speeds up to 110 km/h, the train will accommodate 2,058 passengers, with fares starting at Rs. 30, making it an affordable option.

Covering a 360-kilometre distance between Ahmedabad, a key industrial hub, and Bhuj, known for its geographical size and industrial significance, the Vande Bharat Metro will complete the journey in 6 hours and 45 minutes. The service will operate with morning and evening departures, with the train leaving Bhuj at 5:05 AM and reaching Ahmedabad by 10:50 AM. The return journey will start at 5:30 PM from Ahmedabad, arriving in Bhuj by 11:20 PM.

The train will pass through five districts, making stops at 10 stations along its route. The fare for the full journey between Ahmedabad and Bhuj will be Rs. 430. The new service is expected to significantly improve travel for commuters, businesses, and tourists, enhancing the connectivity between these important cities in Gujarat.