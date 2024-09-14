India’s Zorawar light tank passes desert test in Rajasthan, praised by DRDO

India’s new light tank, Zorawar, designed for rapid deployment and high mobility in mountainous regions, successfully completed field firing trials in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) reported that the tank demonstrated exceptional performance, hitting all its targets with precision during the desert trials. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised this development as a significant step toward India’s self-reliance in critical defense technologies.

Developed by DRDO in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro under Project Zorawar, the 25-tonne tank meets the Indian Army’s requirement for 354 light tanks. The tank’s design, developed over two years, was first unveiled in July 2023, and it is expected to be operational by 2027. Its advanced capabilities, including air transport, amphibious operations, and high-elevation firepower, make it a crucial asset for India’s defense strategy along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh, now in its fifth year, highlighted the need for more agile, lightweight tanks to complement India’s heavier T-72 and T-90 tanks, which were originally designed for plains and deserts. The Zorawar light tank addresses these limitations, offering enhanced firepower and mobility in challenging terrain, and is part of a broader defense initiative costing approximately Rs 17,500 crore.