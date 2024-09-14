Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announces milk price hike, promises benefits for farmers

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a decision to raise milk prices, highlighting that the increase will directly benefit dairy farmers. Speaking at a public event, he emphasized that the welfare of farmers was the primary reason for the price hike, stating that the entire additional amount would go to them. Siddaramaiah encouraged the farmers’ support, promising to finalize the decision after a meeting with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and milk union leaders.

The KMF and milk unions had been advocating for a 20-paise increase per litre for dairy farmers. Siddaramaiah assured that a meeting would be called soon to finalize the price hike, which has been a long-standing demand. He also took a swipe at the opposition, questioning why they hadn’t pushed for similar measures earlier, and highlighted his role in increasing incentives for milk producers during his tenure.

Siddaramaiah reiterated his government’s commitment to farmers, citing the “Ksheera Bhagya” program that provides milk to government school children as an example of his administration’s initiatives. He criticized previous governments for neglecting such programs and indirectly criticized former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, questioning the actions of those claiming to represent farmers. The price hike announcement is seen as a much-needed relief for dairy farmers.