Kerala Weather: 6 Districts to See Moderate Rainfall Today

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a rainfall alert for Kerala today, September 14, affecting six districts including Ernakulam. The advisory, released after 1 PM, forecasts moderate rain for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam over the next few hours. Although rain was reported earlier in the capital city, no severe weather alerts have been issued, offering some reassurance.

The department predicts moderate rainfall, ranging from 5 to 15 mm per hour, in the aforementioned districts, along with strong winds reaching speeds up to 30 km/h. Light rain is expected in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. There are no restrictions on fishing activities in the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coastal areas for today.

For the period from September 14 to 18, strong winds with speeds between 45 to 55 km/h, and occasionally up to 65 km/h, are anticipated in the western parts of the southwest Arabian Sea and adjoining central-west Arabian Sea. Additionally, on September 14 and 15, similar wind conditions are expected in the Gulf of Mannar, southern Tamil Nadu coast, and the adjoining Kanyakumari region, which may bring adverse weather conditions.